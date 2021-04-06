Central Bank Center opening up new exhibit hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington has been undergoing a massive redesign and renovation and the first piece of that is now complete.

The new 100-thousand plus square foot exhibit hall is getting ready for the annual home and garden show this weekend.

- Advertisement -

The state-of-the-art facility has a new electrical grid, high-speed internet, and l-e-d lights to name a few upgrades.

The center’s president says this project is important for everyone involved.

“This is a project that dates back to 2013 and for our staff even before that. So this is indeed a big day for our organization, it’s also a big day for our staff, and it signals being able to bring some additional of our staff back to work,” Bill Owen said.

There’s still a lot of work to be done, including finishing more than 200-thousand square feet of meeting and event space.

The project is expected to be finished in late January 2022.