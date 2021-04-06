Buffalo Trace Distillery releases kosher whiskey trio after Passover

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Buffalo Trace Distillery is releasing its annual supply of Kosher Whiskey, set to arrive at retail in May.

The new Kosher whiskey line is limited, but it will continue to be an annual release each year after Passover. The labels depict both Buffalo Trace Distillery logo and the cRc-Kosher logo. Each expression of Buffalo Trace Kosher Whiskey has a suggested retail price of $39.99 per 750ml bottle.

Like last year’s release, the whiskey is available in three styles, Kosher Rye Recipe Bourbon; Kosher Wheat Recipe Bourbon; and Kosher Straight Rye Whiskey.

First introduced in 2020, Buffalo Trace Distillery began working with the Chicago Rabbinical Council in 2010 to release what it believes to be the first authentic Kosher Whiskey.

As Passover ended this year on Sunday, the whiskey will be released to distributors after bottling later this month. Bottles will sell through wholesalers and retailers before Passover begins again in 2022.

Now that the whiskey has reached its desired age and is ready for bottling, the bottling lines at the Distillery will be flushed completely beforehand to ensure the whiskey is not exposed to any non-Kosher spirits.

Kosher law mandates that whiskey should not be owned or consumed by Jews during Passover. In 2012 the cRc oversaw the sale of new American Oak Kosher barrels in a contract of sale to a non-Jewish executive, Buffalo Trace Distillery President Mark Brown, where they were filled with whiskey and put away in specially marked “Kosher whiskey” barrels to age.