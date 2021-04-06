Attorney General Cameron launching a Child Abuse Prevention campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky to announce the launch of a child sexual abuse prevention campaign entitled, “Are They Good for Your Kids?”

The campaign challenges parents and caregivers to consider the adult influences in the lives of their children and equips them with tips and resources to recognize and prevent Kentucky’s youth from being groomed for abuse.

- Advertisement -

The campaign, launched during Child Abuse Prevention Month, was developed by Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and funded by a grant from the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund, administered by the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board within the Attorney General’s Office.

The campaign aims to stop child abuse before it starts by arming every Kentucky adult with the information they need to prevent and identify predator grooming before it leads to child sexual abuse.

The resources provided by the “Are They Good for Your Kids?” campaign equips adults with tips to determine who should have access to your children and how to have age-appropriate conversations with your children about the dangers of grooming.

The campaign utilizes digital and traditional platforms, including social media and bus ads, to direct adults in Lexington, Louisville, and Northern Kentucky to visit Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky’s website where they can access tips, toolkits, and training on preventing child sexual abuse.

To learn more about the campaign, visit Pcaky.org/AreTheyGood4YourKids. To learn more about the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, click here.