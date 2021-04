Anderson County, Southwestern, Franklin County, and South Laurel all tip off in the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Last season, girls basketball teams in Kentucky were able to play four games before the KHSAA Sweet 16 was shut down due to the pandemic. A year later, the girls are returning to Rupp Arena for the state tournament.

Of the 16 teams taking the court this week, four are from central KY. In the video, hear from head coaches from Anderson County, Southwestern, Franklin County and South Laurel.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has a preview of their games in the video above.