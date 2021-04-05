Widening project on U.S. 421 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways District 11, announces a project to widen a section of U.S. 421/KY 80 in Manchester will begin this week and require periodic lane closures.

The project involves improvements by widening the highway to five lanes between its junctions with KY 2076 and KY 149. Two bridges, two box culverts and 12 retaining walls will be constructed as part of the project says the KYC.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., but lane closures are possible at other times.

Drivers are reminded to exercise heightened caution in the project area. Slow down. Remove distractions. Watch for work crews.