UK starts Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic on campus for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky has a supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines it’s using for students beginning Tuesday.

“Our students have been asking when us? When us? When us?,” Courtney Wheeler said.

- Advertisement -

The waiting game is over for University of Kentucky students and Student Body President Courtney Wheeler said she’s grateful to see this new intuitive.

“It was one of those things where it made me realize that like we’re super lucky at the University of Kentucky to have this great access,” she said.

Beginning Tuesday, students can bring their student ID and get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Blue Box Theater in the student center or at K-Lair in Haggin Hall.

“It’s super exciting, that our students are able to get this vaccine so early and knowing that not every state is at the same point as we are as the state of Kentucky,” Wheeler said.

Many students have already been vaccinated, including Wheeler, but she says when it comes to college students in general convenience counts.

“It’s so much easier for a one shot, a one-stop-shop, to be able to get back in the community,” she said.

The school says there’s a benefit even after students leave Lexington.

“The other good thing about it is we’re getting close to the end of the semester right so students will be leaving,” Jay Blanton, UK spokesperson said.

Leaving and going home more protected than when they came to school.

And hopefully when students come back, it could mean another chance to get back to the old normal.

“Maybe not when I come back to campus, but when our students come back to campus, they can enjoy those experiences that really mean what it means to be a Wildcat and what it means to be bleed blue and to cheer on the BBN and all the things that we love about the social aspect of the University of Kentucky,” Wheeler said.

Below is more information released by University of Kentucky:

Here is a list of everything you need to know.

J&J VACCINE THROUGH WILD HEALTH