Man charged for sexual exploitation offenses in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky State Police arrested 21-year-old Dennis Monroe Wadzeck, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Wadzeck was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to KSP.

Officials said KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in serving an arrest warrant in Louisville on March 27, 2021.

According to police, equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, Wadzeck is currently charged with six counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.