Lee and Hayley Show add third new market in as many weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “The Lee and Hayley Show” is taking its begin signature brand of entertainment t the Mississippi Gulf Coast, beginning this summer on FOX affiliate WXXV, part of the Biloxi-Gulfport market.

The show stars nationally touring comedian and SiriusXM regular Lee Cruse and the Emmy Award winning Hayley Harmon. The show will air weekdays from 9-10am (CST) starting Monday, July 12.

The longtime duo launched their new show on WTVQ ABC36 in Lexington in February 2020 and has since announced new market launches on WBKO (FOX Bowling Green, Kentcuky), WCBI-CW4 (The CW Columbus-Starkville-Tupelo, Mississippi), and now WXXV.

“Looking back, I don’t think anyone would have predicted a global pandemic stopping life as we knew it, just weeks after launching the new show,” said Cruse. “It’s been really humbling to watch the show’s evolution over the past year, which is all thanks to our loyal fans and dynamic team.” he added.

From the very first show, Cruse and Harmon have delivered on viewer satisfaction with current event features, comic sketches, human-interest stories, and their weekly Charity Spotlight segment.

Fan favorites include “Driving Me Crazy,” “Crazy Arms,” and daily antics with their staff.

Viewers have been thrilled to be reunited with Lee and Hayley’s high-energy delivery, captivating on-screen chemistry, and no-punches-pulled comedy.

“Our promise, even before the pandemic, was to give our audience at least one hour a day to laugh and disconnect from all of the negativity in the world,” Harmon remarked. “We wanted to share our best hour of the day with our fans, who we love and adore, in the hopes that it would become their best hour of the day as well.”

WXXV is part of the Biloxi-Gulfport market and serves south Mississippi, including the Gulf Coast. WXXV is owned by Morris Multimedia.

Bobby Edwards, general manager at WXXV, was excited to add Cruse and Harmon to his station’s lineup.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lee and Hayley to the WXXV family,” he said. “Their immense talent and broad-based appeal will be a game-changer in the market.”

Added program director Jimmy Spears, “They’ve got such a unique chemistry and relatable personalities. We can wait to share their gift with the good people of Mississippi.”