Lane closures due to marker installation in Jessamine County

By
Leah Caudill
-
0
3
Road Work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of marker installation for Jessamine County.

The type of pavement markers are inlaid reflective.

Monday, April 5 – currently and until 5 p.m. today

Danville Road/US 27

  • markers will be installed 0.169 miles North of Poortown Road (milepoint 0918) and 0.003 miles South of the Danville Loop Road Connector (milepoint 3.590)
  • alternating lane closures will be in effect
  • motorists will be able to pass through the work zone