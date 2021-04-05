Lane closures due to marker installation in Jessamine County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of marker installation for Jessamine County.
The type of pavement markers are inlaid reflective.
Monday, April 5 – currently and until 5 p.m. today
Danville Road/US 27
- markers will be installed 0.169 miles North of Poortown Road (milepoint 0918) and 0.003 miles South of the Danville Loop Road Connector (milepoint 3.590)
- alternating lane closures will be in effect
- motorists will be able to pass through the work zone