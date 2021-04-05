Lane closure scheduled for April 6 on I-64 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a lane closure scheduled on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County.

The right lane between mile marker 48 (KY 151 interchange) and mile marker 50 (KY 1665 overpass) will be closed for rail mowing work tomorrow, April 6.

Work is scheduled to take place between 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.