KSP investigate deadly car crash in Letcher County

LECTCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they responded to a call around 12:59 P.M. Saturday, about a two-vehicle accident in the Isom community of Letcher County.

Investigators say 37-year-old Lawrence Halcomb, of Blackley, was driving a black Ford F-150, and had tried to cross KY-15 to KY-7N into a gas station parking lot.

Authorities say Halcomb crashed into a white Chevrolet Aveo on that same road.

85-year-old Jackie Tolliver, and 71-year-old Deborah Tolliver, both of Littcarr, were taken to Pikeville Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

Jackie Tolliver was pronounced dead on Monday, according to the Pikeville Medical Center.

Troopers say Halcomb refused medical treatment at the scene.

KSP is still investigating.