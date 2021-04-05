Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrest 34-year-old for burglary

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
10
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Knox County Sheriffs Department has arrested a man after he shot a gun outside of a home.

Deputies say on Tuesday, March 30th, around 2:35 A.M. a Knox County deputy responded to a report of a man shooting a gun outside a home on KY 718 in Walker.

The deputy that responded said he learned from the person who called 911 that 34-year-old Brandon R. Bingham had fired a gun after attempting to get into the callers house.

They say they also learned that earlier in the day, Bingham had burglarized a home on KY 718, where he took a handgun and jewelry.

Deputies located Bingham in the yard of the home he burglarized and arrested him.

Bingham was charged with Burglary-1st Degree, Disorderly Conduct-1st Degree and Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance. A loaded handgun, a watch, two rings and a bracelet were found in his possession at the time of arrest.

Brandon Bingham was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Barbourville City Police assisted in the arrest.

Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
