Kentucky Power grant being used to support renovation project

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Power recently awarded grant of $35,000 to Housing Oriented Ministries Established for Services, Inc.

The grant from the American Electric Power Foundation and Kentucky Power will support a renovation project at Addiction Recovery Care Center’s Spring Hill facility.

Housing Oriented Ministries Established for Service, Inc. provides affordable and efficient housing solutions to distressed communities in eastern Kentucky through new construction, rehabilitation and rental opportunities.

HOMES also offers a variety of experiential volunteer opportunities that foster team building and servant leadership for groups and organizations.

Addiction Recovery Care operates a network of over thirty addiction treatment centers in sixteen eastern and central Kentucky counties. The organization, headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, offers a full continuum of care including detox, residential, transitional, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment, vocational rehabilitation, and job training. ARC’s Spring Hill facility is a men’s residential facility located in Neon, Kentucky.

Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer said, “Kentucky Power is proud to support the efforts of Housing Oriented Ministries Established for service. The award to HOMES highlights the importance of community partnerships.

The improvements to me made to Addiction Recovery Care’s Spring Hill facility will benefit each man working toward recovery and our entire community.