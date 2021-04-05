Kentucky Craft Bashon returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KGB) – On Monday the Kentucky Guild of Brewers announced the return of Kentucky Craft Bashon.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, June 26th, at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza.

The KGB brew fest will be the state’s largest beer festival featuring beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers.

KGB will host over 60 Kentucky breweries highlighting more than 150 varieties of beer.

Not only will you enjoy the Kentucky brews you love, you will also try exclusive, experiment all beers hard to find outside the festival, as well as brews that rarely make it out of the brewery’s taproom.

After a year of planning KGB said they are ready to safely host the first large scale beer festival in the Commonwealth since Covid 19.

With most of our work forcefully vaccinated and anyone in the state can get the vaccine, we feel it is time to do what we do best. Namely, enjoy sharing our beers and crafting unique beer experiences with our customers.

We have several safety measures in place toad here to the Governor’s healthy at work requirements.One of the biggest is that we are limiting capacity to 15% for VIP and 40% for General Admission and have less than 150 VIP tickets remain.

A full list of safety procedures can be found at https://www.kycraftbash.com/covid-safety-procedures.

All funds proceeds go to support the Craft Beer Industry in Kentucky and their charity partner CureCF.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.kycraftbash.com.

“I am so excited to show off the best of Kentucky beer and talk to the actual people that brew the beer and learn about the love and care that goes into the production of these beers”. said Derek Selznick Executive Director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, “We want folks to sip and savor these delicious beers and ciders, while supporting the craft brewers of Kentucky”. “And don’t worry if beer isn’t your thing, we will also have several ciders,mead, sake, wine and bourbon to try”.

VIP Tickets $60 Enter an hour early Admission Begins at Noon

Commemorative Glass General Admission Tickets $50 Admission Begins at 1 PM Commemorative Glass