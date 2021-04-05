Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Rupp Arena

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to high demand two new performances for Disney On Ice presents Dream Big have been added on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00pm and Sunday, May 2 at 7:30pm at Rupp Arena.

According to Rupp Arena, Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

- Advertisement -

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events.

Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.

Additionally, Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance.

Seating capacity at Rupp Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place.

As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at Rupp Arena or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show. Additional information can be found here.

Additional Disney On Ice presents Dream Big Show Details: Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Wednesday April 28 7:00pm

Thursday April 29 7:00pm

Friday April 30 7:00pm

Saturday May 1 11:00am 3:00pm 7:00pm

Sunday May 2 12:00pm 4:00pm 7:30pm

Tickets start at: $20

To order tickets online: www.disneyonice.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.