Buffalo Creek Bridge closed for repair in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The bridge over Buffalo Creek at milepoint 7.7 on KY 1096 in Perry County is closed due to significant deterioration of the structure’s steel beams.

The one-lane bridge is located near Fourseam Church.

KYTC plans to build a temporary diversion to reopen the road, with hopes of restoring traffic within two weeks. Plans for a permanent repair are under development

Approximately 260 vehicles per day use this section of KY 1096.

Drivers can use KY 80 as a detour route while the road is closed.

Barricades will be in place to block traffic on the closed bridge until the temporary diversion is opened.

An announcement on the reopening of the road will be made on District 10’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict10.