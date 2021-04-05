2021 Dr. Rice C. Leach Public Health Hero award winners are announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To start National Public Health Week, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department has announced the 2021 Dr. Rice C. Leach Public Health Hero award winners.
The winners are Pastor Richard Gaines and Consolidated Baptist Church.
You can join the Health Department at 10:30 A.M., April 7th, for a Facebook live discussion with Pastor Richard Gaines of Consolidated Baptist Church.
The Health Department released the following information.
‘The award is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated their dedication to improving the health of Lexington residents. Gaines and Consolidated were recognized for their long-standing help to Lexington through allowing the church gymnasium as a site for the health department’s annual free flu shot clinic in 2016 and 2017, along with a drive-thru clinic in the parking lot in October 2020.
That experience led to the health department launching COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Consolidated, located at 1625 Russell Cave Road, on Dec. 23, 2020, with weekly clinics ever since. This has been without a charge to the department or the public.
Gaines, the Consolidated staff and volunteers work with the health department each week to make sure every need is met for those getting vaccinated. This includes allowing the health department to store basic equipment, which removes the need for set-up/take-down each week. This saves at least four hours every time a clinic is held.
Additionally, Gaines and Consolidated work with the
City of Lexington, Ky – Government, Mayor Linda Gorton’s office, faith-based leaders and other community organizations to help spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Consolidated Baptist Church has been a significant partner in ‘helping Lexington be well,’” a nomination stated, referencing the health department’s mission.
Gaines and Consolidated will be recognized at the April 12 Board of Health meeting, held via Zoom. They will also be honored April 22 by Mayor Linda Gorton at a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting.
Learn more: www.lfchd.org/2021-public-health-hero.’