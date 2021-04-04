Lexington church sees high attendance numbers for parking lot Easter mass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the ongoing pandemic…it’s the second time around that people have had to change the way they worship on Easter.

“You miss seeing people face to face to say hi and get the hugs like you normally do when you’re at church itself, but it feels so good to be such a big community and see everybody here and see the cars pass in front of you and so it’s a good community feeling” said Joyce Fister-Daly, one of the church members.

- Advertisement -

At Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary…it’s Easter mass was done in multiple ways, with early services held inside with social distancing, and the later service outside for a parking lot mass.

“It is a joy to be able to minister on Easter day because people’s very presence is a testimony of hope, its testimony that love and life and faith in Christ wins out over everything” said Father Dan Noll.

Around 180 people showed up, with everyone staying inside their cars and tuning in to the radio to listen.

“We had well over what would in pre covid times, would be well over half of the normal attendance at our church, and I just think that’s a powerful testimony that our people have to their faith” said Father Noll.

Though different and distanced, the purpose is still the same.

“Everything is just renewed and it’s just like Christ coming out of the tomb. That’s the reason we’re here, because he’s risen,” added Faster-Daly.