Benefit concerts lends a helping hand to flood victims in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, music filled the town square of Beattyville for a very special event aimed to help out people like Billy Paul Step.

Step in an interview tells ABC 36 that his mobile home was destroyed and its currently unlivable.

Tara Caldwell who works with flood victims like him says he’s not the only one who’s dealing with a lot of property damage and loss.

“It’s been extremely devastating it wiped out our whole town and the trailer parks several homes outside in the county were destroyed we still have about 25 living at the motel that we can’t find housing for,” says Caldwell.

Caldwell works as Administrative Assistant to the Lee County Emergency Management Director and says there’s currently about 75 families in need.

Right now there’s a high demand for help.

“Just because the flood waters are gone this is not over for us it is going to take a long time for us to rebuild we had a lot of volunteers at first and now we don’t,” says Caldwell.

Organizer, Teresa Mays wanted to lend a helping hand by recruiting some talented volunteers with an open call for a free benefit concert to help out flood victims.

“And the response was unbelievable we’ve had a full line up 30 minute sets back to back all day long and they’re all local,” says Mays.

All throughout Saturday afternoon, audience members sat back and relaxed and enjoyed the music, many giving generous donations to help out.

“Every little bit adds up penny’s make dollars, dollars make hundreds of dollars, hundreds of dollars makes thousands of dollars,” says Mays.

Organizers tell ABC 36 that there’s no money goal that they’re currently collecting for and they’re just trying to get as much as they can to help families and businesses.

