Sunny and warm Easter

While we won’t get quite as cold tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s, a few areas could fall to the middle 30s. Especially in valleys, frost could form, which could damage or kill plants. There will be plenty of sunshine for Easter Sunday as highs climb near 70. Our next chance for rain arrives mid-to-late next week. – Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Clear, lows near 39.
SUNDAY – Sunny, with highs near 70.

