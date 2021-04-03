Rhema Word Foundation gives relief and resources to victims of abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – A new nonprofit in town aims to help surviving victims of abuse.

This afternoon the Rhema Word Foundation in Lexington had its ribbon cutting.

The organization provides resources and relief for women and child who may have experienced abuse.

The director of manage care Desiree Shine is a survivor herself and says she hopes the foundation puts people at ease.

“This right here this Rhema Word Foundation means a lot it stands heavy on my heart just because I have been through it and I really really want to bring awareness that is our biggest thing is bringing awareness to women and kids that are being abused battered victimized any of that,” Says Shine.

The non-profit is looking for volunteers and donations if you’d like to help make a difference.

You can find more information about this by clicking the link here.