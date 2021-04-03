Hundreds gather for opening day at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Opening day at Keeneland had folks racing to the grandstands after the spring races were canceled last year due to Covid.
In accordance with Covid protocols people sat in chairs in the stands and kept their masks on while enjoying the races.
Some even getting an up close encounter with some of the competing race horses.
Hundreds came out on Saturday with family and friends some saying the event made them feel like life is returning to normal.
Races will take place here Wednesday through Sunday until April 23rd with the exception of this Sunday April 4th being Easter.