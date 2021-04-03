Governor orders flags at half staff for Capitol attack victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in honor of the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on April 2, 2021.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.