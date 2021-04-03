Fayette COVID numbers at year-ago levels; holiday, vaccines possible factors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the second day in a row, Lexington’s new COVID case numbers were at levels like those early in the pandemic as the Easter holiday and increased vaccinations may have played a role.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday, Lexington reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 33,593 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020. The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 30 cases per day.

The county reported four deaths Friday, all older deaths that have been officially linked to COVID-related causes. The deaths brought t 290 the number of people in the county lost to the virus.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

