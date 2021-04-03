Fayette COVID numbers at year-ago levels; holiday, vaccines possible factors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the second day in a row, Lexington’s new COVID case numbers were at levels like those early in the pandemic as the Easter holiday and increased vaccinations may have played a role.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday, Lexington reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 33,593 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020. The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 30 cases per day.
The county reported four deaths Friday, all older deaths that have been officially linked to COVID-related causes. The deaths brought t 290 the number of people in the county lost to the virus.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
