Easter Sunday might look different this year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The pandemic’s impact can’t be ignored, not even in church.

Especially on this Easter Sunday, where some people will worship in-person and others virtually but regardless of how the congregation gets it, the message will have a common theme.

- Advertisement -

Pastor Marvin King says his message this year is hope.

“Easter really is about the hope that we have for a better future, a better tomorrow,” King said.

He said this time, this year, is different.

“People who are going through COVID, people who are experiencing financial difficulties, people who have lost loved ones and are still grieving and have not really had the opportunity to give proper burial and acknowledgment. How do we deal with some of the nuances and anxieties of some of the political situations in our society?” King said.

He said the church has decided to connect with its community virtually on Sunday, other churches taking a more traditional approach.

“We are allowing people to come in-person and we’ve been doing that since the end of May,” Don said.

Although, Father Don Noll from Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary in Lexington says the church is at about half of what attendance was pre-COVID.

He also says this year’s message will include all of the challenges people have faced.

“Not to say, “Oh it’s Easter, let’s forget all about that. It’s all going to work out great at the end.” but to be able to say, “Look at that and compare that with the story of Jesus suffering death and resurrection.” Did Jesus get saved from all this stuff? He didn’t get saved from it,” Noll said.

He says god helps us through it all.