Coleman Crest Farms holds first annual Easter egg hunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, one of Fayette County’s oldest black owned farms hosted an Easter egg hunt.

The owner saying it will be the first of many in years to come.

Coleman crest farm has been in James Coleman’s family for 133 years.

In honor of his wife’s passing last year he hosted the event with Uttinger-Town Baptist Church.

About a dozen families came out today to enjoy the day and check out the farm.

Farm manager Grant Walles says in addition to putting out fresh produce, they’re also bringing something new to Lexington.

“We are doing something really high tech and exciting we are going to have a hydroponic farm in a shipping container it’s going to have vertical rows that grows butter head lettuce and we are excited to bring it to Lexington,” says Walles.

An Easter service will be held tomorrow at 11 am at Uttinger-Town Baptist Church.