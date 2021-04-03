2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16: Quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – It is has been a long week, but if you are a high school basketball team left standing on Friday, then you have a shot at the title. Sixteen teams entered Rupp Arena on Wednesday, now only four remain. Who will be looking at trying to bring home a state title?
ABC 36 Sports Bryan Kennedy has the highlights from the day’s action.
