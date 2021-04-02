UPDATE: Valley View Ferry to resume operations Saturday morning

UPDATE POSTED 9:30 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 2, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., according to the ferry captain.

The ferry was closed on March 28, 2021, due to high water conditions on the Kentucky River.

The paddlewheel ferry shuttles vehicles across the river between Jessamine and Madison counties.

The ferry is a free service. It operates with funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fiscal courts of Madison and Jessamine counties and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

The ferry is managed by the Valley View Ferry Authority, composed of citizens and government officials from the three counties served.

UPDATE POSTED 7 P.M. SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed by high water as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

UPDATE POSTED 7 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is open for business as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

UPDATE POSTED 7 A.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed by high water as of 7 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

UPDATE POSTED 5 P.M. SUNDAY, FEB. 28, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed by high water as of 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 26, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry, which had been closed by high water most of the week, reopened as of 12:30 p.m.. Friday, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MONDAY, FEB. 22, 2021

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry is closed until further notice due to high water conditions on the Kentucky River.

