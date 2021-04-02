Warming up for Easter Weekend

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
19651

A freeze warning will be in effect tonight into tomorrow morning. Protect sensitive plants and vegetation by covering them or bringing them inside. We will return to seasonal temperatures by Easter Weekend filled with sunshine. Dry weather will persist until our next chance of rain mid to late next week.

TONIGHT – Clear, lows in the mid to upper 20s.
SATURDAY – Sunny, with highs near 58.

