State’s positivity rate climbs back above 3 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate climbed back above 3 percent Friday in a sign the state is plateauing and still needs to be on guard about the spread of the virus and its variant, even with more than 40 percent of the adult population vacccinated and even more people eligible for the vaccine.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 690 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.08 percent, up from 2.99 percent Thursday.

The rate has slowly been rising in the last few days.

The Governor also announced 1.4 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

The governor reported three new deaths and 18 deaths from the ongoing audit of cases.

The state’s total deaths since March 6, 2020 reached 6,129. A total of 393 people are hospitalized, 89 are in the ICU and 66 are on ventilators.

For more on Friday’s report, visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov.