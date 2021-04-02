Prison employee charged with bringing in contraband

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Reformatory employee has been charged with bringing contraband into the facility.
The Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old James Adam Emberson was charged Friday after troopers were contacted by reformatory administrators about an employee suspected of bringing unauthorized nicotine and prescription medication into the facility.
As part of the investigation, a firearm was located in Emberson’s car, which was located on KSR property.
Emberson is charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, Promoting Contraband-2nd Degree, and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.
The investigation remains ongoing by Post 5 Troopers.