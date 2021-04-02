Prison employee charged with bringing in contraband

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
2
James Emberson/Oldham County Detention Center

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Reformatory employee has been charged with bringing contraband into the facility.

The Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old James Adam Emberson was charged Friday after troopers were contacted by reformatory administrators about an employee suspected of bringing unauthorized nicotine and prescription medication into the facility.

- Advertisement -

As part of the investigation, a firearm was located in Emberson’s car, which was located on KSR property.

Emberson is charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, Promoting Contraband-2nd Degree, and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.

The investigation remains ongoing by Post 5 Troopers.