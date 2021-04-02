Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill dies of heart attack

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The community of Maysville is mourning the loss of Mayor Charles Cotterill.

According to the Ledger Independent, Cotterill died Thursday of a heart attack. Cotterill was elected to office in November 2018.

Many are taking to social media to share memories and condolences.

The Maysville Police Department shared a statement on social media offering condolences to Cotterill’s family, saying in part, “As a community, we will mourn together with the family and also offer our support to them through this difficult time. Each of us at the Maysville Police Department are honored to have known him and are deeply saddened by his passing.”

The Maysville-Mason Co. Area Chamber of Commerce issued a statement on social media, sending condolences to Cotterill’s family. It reads in part, “Our thoughts and prayers will be with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Buffalo Trace Area Development District shared a statement. It reads, “The BTADD family was devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill on Thursday. For the second time in two short months we are grieving the unexpected loss of a terrific regional public servant and board member. We pass along our sympathy and prayers to the Cotterill family and Maysville community.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.