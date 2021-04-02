London, Irvine, Morehead, Harrodsburg, Richmond residents named

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Shelley Santry of Louisville to the office of Circuit Judge for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Family Division 2.
— Appointed Col. Shontelle Adams as a member of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs.
- Col. Shontelle Adams of Jeffersontown works in human resources at LG&E and KU Energy. He replaces Gen. David Storm, whose term has expired. Col. Adams shall serve for a term ending July 16, 2024.
— Appointed Kevin Black as a member of the Forestry Best Management Practices Board. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Harry Pelle.
- Kevin Black of London is a Procurement Forester for BPM Lumber. He replaces John Tudor, whose term has expired. Mr. Black shall serve for a term expiring April 22, 2024.
- Harry Pelle of Bradfordsville is retired. He shall serve for a term expiring April 22, 2024.
— Appointed Ashley Adkins as a member of the Board of Nursing.
- Ashley Adkins of Morehead is an attorney at Adkins and Ferguson, LLC and a member of Commonwealth Consultant Group, LLC. She replaces David Dickerson, who has resigned. Ms. Adkins shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2023.
— Appointed Joseph Leavell as a member of the Kentucky Center for the Arts Corporation Board of Directors.
- Joseph Leavell of Louisville is an administrator for the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. He replaces Angela Leet, who has resigned. Mr. Leavell shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 29, 2023.
— Appointed Ryan Green as a member of the Kentucky Environmental Education Council.
- Ryan Green of Richmond is the executive director of the office of budget at Eastern Kentucky University. He replaces Marcus Norton, whose term has expired. Mr. Green shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 5, 2022.
— Appointed Lois Mateus and Sharon Potter as members of the Tourism Development Board.
- Lois Mateus of Harrodsburg, is a retired executive. She replaces Vanda Rice, who has resigned. Ms. Mateus shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Jan. 31, 2022.
- Sharon Potter of Louisville is a civic volunteer. She replaces George Ward, who has resigned. Ms. Potter shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Jan. 31, 2023.
— Appointed Linda Grimes, Stephen Durrett and Julia Springsteen as members of the Animal Control Advisory Board.
- Linda Grimes of Irvine is a veterinarian at the Animal Clinic of Estill County. She replaces Mark Smith, whose term has expired. Dr. Grimes shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 26, 2024.
- Stephen Durrett of Hodgenville is a civil engineer at Campbellsville Water. He replaces Elbert Bennett, whose term has expired. Mr. Durrett shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 26, 2025.
- Julia Springsteen of Elizabethtown is a city council member. She replaces Dustin Embry, whose term has expired. Ms. Springsteen shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 26, 2024.
— Appointed Robin Floyd as a member of the Fish & Wildlife Resources Commission.
- Robin Floyd of Murray is a physician at Murray Calloway County Hospital. He replaces David Jones, who was not confirmed by the Senate. Dr. Floyd shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 13, 2024.