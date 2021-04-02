LFCHD to begin using Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting next week, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will begin using the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson only requires one shot.
According to the department, “Information about the April 7 clinic, including how to make an appointment, will be updated at http://lfchd.org/vaccine once details are finalized.”
The department’s vaccination clinics are free, with or without insurance, and open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexingon. Appointments must be made in advance.
The department added, “Anyone who received their first dose of the Moderna product from us will still receive their second dose. We will contact you to schedule your appointment.”