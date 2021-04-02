Fayette’s new COVID cases dip again Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s new COVID case numbers dipped again Thursday but part of the decline may have been related to the advent of the Easter weekend.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, Lexington reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 33,577 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020. The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 34 cases per day.
The county reported no deaths Thursday, leaving the total at 286.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
