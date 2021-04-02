Fayette’s new COVID cases dip again Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s new COVID case numbers dipped again Thursday but part of the decline may have been related to the advent of the Easter weekend.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, Lexington reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 33,577 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020. The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 34 cases per day.

The county reported no deaths Thursday, leaving the total at 286.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.