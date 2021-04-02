‘Ewe Tube’ offers sheep cam for a peaceful break to a busy day

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Looking for a peaceful diversion on a busy day, then LG&E and KU may have a solution.
LG&E and KU have 35 sheep from Shaker Village grazing on the grounds of the E.W. Brown solar facility, largest universal solar facility in the state, located in Mercer County.
They have set up a live camera so people can watch the sheep. They call it “EweTube.”
According to the utility, while the sheep are a nice addition to the landscape, they also play a practical role in keeping vegetation under control, as mowing grass under and around the solar panels is challenging and time-consuming.
It is also more environmentally friendly since workers don’t need to run lawnmowers. It also lowers costs for paying to have the grass cut.