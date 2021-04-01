UK sets 10 in-person graduation ceremonies in May

In the interest of health and safety, multiple ceremonies have been scheduled to limit seating, ensuring proper physical distancing can be implemented. Masks will also be required for all graduates and guests who attend.
Ticketing information will be communicated to the graduates and families in the coming weeks. Participating graduates may bring up to four guests to their ceremony. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for guests who cannot attend.
The Commencement ceremonies schedule is as follows:
Ceremony 1
9 a.m. Friday, May 14
- College of Education
- College of Medicine
Ceremony 2
Noon Friday, May 14
- College of Fine Arts
- College of Public Health
- College of Social Work
- College of Pharmacy
Ceremony 3
3 p.m. Friday, May 14
- College of Nursing
- College of Health Sciences
- College of Design
Ceremony 4
6 p.m. Friday, May 14
- College of Engineering
Ceremony 5
9 a.m. Saturday, May 15
- College of Arts and Sciences 1*
Ceremony 6
Noon Saturday, May 15
- College of Arts and Sciences 2*
Ceremony 7
3 p.m. Saturday, May 15
- Gatton College of Business and Economics 1*
Ceremony 8
6 p.m. Saturday, May 15
- Gatton College of Business and Economics 2*
Ceremony 9
9 a.m. Sunday, May 16
- College of Communication and Information
- Martin School of Public Policy and Administration and Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce
Ceremony 10
Noon Sunday, May 16
- College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
*Graduates from colleges that have two ceremonies scheduled will be assigned a ceremony in the coming days.
All graduates who registered for the in-person ceremonies should receive follow-up information at their UKY email address. For more information, visit commencement.uky.edu. For questions, contact commencement@uky.edu.