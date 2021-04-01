UK sets 10 in-person graduation ceremonies in May

In the interest of health and safety, multiple ceremonies have been scheduled to limit seating, ensuring proper physical distancing can be implemented. Masks will also be required for all graduates and guests who attend.

Ticketing information will be communicated to the graduates and families in the coming weeks. Participating graduates may bring up to four guests to their ceremony. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for guests who cannot attend.

- Advertisement -

The Commencement ceremonies schedule is as follows:

Ceremony 1

9 a.m. Friday, May 14

College of Education

College of Medicine

Ceremony 2

Noon Friday, May 14

College of Fine Arts

College of Public Health

College of Social Work

College of Pharmacy

Ceremony 3

3 p.m. Friday, May 14

College of Nursing

College of Health Sciences

College of Design

Ceremony 4

6 p.m. Friday, May 14

College of Engineering

Ceremony 5

9 a.m. Saturday, May 15

College of Arts and Sciences 1*

Ceremony 6

Noon Saturday, May 15

College of Arts and Sciences 2*

Ceremony 7

3 p.m. Saturday, May 15

Gatton College of Business and Economics 1*

Ceremony 8

6 p.m. Saturday, May 15

Gatton College of Business and Economics 2*

Ceremony 9

9 a.m. Sunday, May 16

College of Communication and Information

Martin School of Public Policy and Administration and Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

Ceremony 10

Noon Sunday, May 16

College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

*Graduates from colleges that have two ceremonies scheduled will be assigned a ceremony in the coming days.

All graduates who registered for the in-person ceremonies should receive follow-up information at their UKY email address. For more information, visit commencement.uky.edu. For questions, contact commencement@uky.edu.