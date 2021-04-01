Three days after veto override, Wildlife Commission taps Storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A state committee wastes no time in exercising its new authority.

Three days after the Legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto, the Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to name Carlisle-native Rich Storm director of the agency.

It’s the third time the board has named Storm, but the decision has been tied up in court since last August. One ruling in favor of Beshear still is in the state Court of Appeals, but the Legislature’s decision Monday may make it moot.

Both sides have blamed the dispute on politics and power. The board says Storm, who is a former board chairman, has the knowledge to fix decade-old problems that plagued the agency.

“Politics has no place in our decision and should not interfere in this sacred trust. The sportsmen and sportswomen of the commonwealth deserve no less,” said Dr. Karl Klinard, chairman of the Commission.

Part of the dispute over Storm has been the amount of his contract. Klinard will negotiate that and the board still must approve it.