The Latest: Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
2
Credit: Pfizer Inc.

NEW YORK – Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later. Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results from late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.

The companies say the vaccine was 91% effective against symptomatic disease and was even more protective in preventing severe disease. There were no serious safety concerns and the vaccine also appeared to work against a variant first detected in South Africa, the companies say.

The U.K. and U.S. gave the emergency green light to roll out Pfizer’s vaccine late last year followed by many other countries.

The vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up.

