Temporary Lexington housing program ends, some feel blind-sided

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people in Lexington say they have no place to go after a temporary housing program through the Community Action Council ended.

Community Action says the program ran from November 1 of 2020 to March 31, 2021 and it says everyone in the program was made aware of the length of the program.

However, some people say they were blind-sided when they were told they couldn’t stay in the temporary housing anymore.

James Anderson is one of them.

“I’m still grateful for the time here to get out of the cold in the winter,” Anderson said. “That’s something I can’t thank them enough for. But, at the same time, it feels like with all the false promises I really felt like I was going to get my life back on track and that’s been taken away now.”

The Community Action Council says no one was made false promises and that 175 people were given a place to stay.

In an email to WTVQ, the non-profit sent the following stats:

Over 175 individuals have been provided emergency shelter

24 households have already moved into permanent housing

12 households have received a housing voucher and are in the process of securing housing

8 households increased their income

45 households obtained vital records such as social security cards, birth certificates, and IDs

Community Action Council provided more than 44,000 meals, and

Provided on-site COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to every participant.

The agency says the program has been extended until the end of the this month for those who have pending house placements or active housing plans with the goal of not interrupting their progress toward getting permanent housing.