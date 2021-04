PARK CITY, UT (WTVQ)- A Lexington teenager is dead after a snowboarding accident at Park City Mountain Resort Tuesday.

Park City Police say around 3 p.m. 18-year-old Nathan Burnett went off a trail and hit a tree. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Captain Phil Kirk of Park City Police says ski patrol started life-saving treatment and a helicopter took Burnett to a hospital, but he didn’t survive.

According to police, Burnett was snowboarding on Mid-Mtn run, a beginner slope.