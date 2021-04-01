New college and career centers in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – College isn’t for everyone. Madison County Public Schools knows that.
“College is good for some kids,” District Spokesperson Erin Stewart said. “Career training is good for some kids. Some kids aren’t sure what they’re ready for.”
That’s why the district is expanding a program aimed at providing students the best of both worlds.
‘We’re trying to make sure we target all of those groups and give them some skills and some training and some readiness whether that next step is college or a career,” Stewart said.
The program isn’t new; it’s been around for decades. But Stewart said after meeting with community partners and business sectors, it’s expanding to two locations in Richmond and Berea.
“It gives us an opportunity to train our local students in those technical skills that are needed in today’s environment,” David Stipes, executive director of Richmond’s Industrial Development Board, said.
Stipes sees where many industries are headed.
“Many of our employers and employees are realizing that education never stops, that it’s constantly training, re-training, re-certifying,” Stipes said.
Stewart says it feels good to give students the head start they need.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to grow our own – to keep our kids here – creating successful adults that can be successful in all different kinds of fields.”