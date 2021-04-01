McDonald’s hiring almost 600 across Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – McDonald’s restaurants across the Lexington region are planning to hire 560 new employees beginning in the month of April.

This comes as part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania to hire nearly 10,000 workers in total.

According to the company, working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment.

“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” said Abby Tamme, Kentucky McDonald’s owner/operator. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”

In addition to providing local jobs, McDonald’s continues to invest in the communities in which it serves through three major scholarship programs, HACER® National Scholarships, Thurgood Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world and are committed to inspiring workplaces where everyone – from crew to C-suite – is equally supported and empowered to realize their full potential.

Additionally, to ensure a safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants implemented nearly 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and more.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them or they can text “APPLY” to 36453.