Committee announces three nominees to be judge in Graves

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., announced Thursday three nominees to fill the vacant judgeship for Graves County Circuit Court.

The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Timothy C. Stark resigned Jan. 1. The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Kevin D. Bishop, Royce W. Buck and Carlos Moran, all of Mayfield. Graves makes up the 52nd Judicial Circuit.

Bishop has had his own law practice in Mayfield for more than 25 years and previously served as an assistant public advocate with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. He received his juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Buck has had his own law practice in Mayfield for 18 years and served as a District Court judge for Graves County from 1986-2002. He received his juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Moran has his own law practice in Mayfield. He received his juris doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law.