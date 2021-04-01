Celebrating the lifesaving generosity of organ, eye and tissue donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Each April, KY Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) partner with Donate Life America (DLA) for National Donate Life Month (NDLM), an observance to focus national attention on the need and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.
According to KODA, the month is about raising awareness on the importance of registering your decision to be a donor, honoring deceased and living donors-recognizing the generosity of donors that makes saving lives through transplantation possible.
“Organ and tissue donation saves and heals lives 365 days of the year, but it takes someone to make the important decision to register as a donor,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director, KY Circuit Clerks Trust For Life and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “Registering as a donor takes less than a minute and gives hope to the 1,000 people in Kentucky who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”
How to participate in National Donate Life Month 2021
Give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at DonateLifeKY.org or in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app.
To those who have already registered their donation decision, help continue to save lives by sharing the Donate Life message, educating others about the need and how their generosity can help save and heal lives.
Join key celebrations throughout April to support the Donate Life cause online and in your community:
- April 9: Porch Decorating Contest
- April 12: 10:08 a.m.: Pause to Give Life Statewide Flag-Raising
- See full list of participating organizations here
- April 16: National Blue and Green Day
- April 30: Donor Remembrance Day
To celebrate NDLM, people across Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia who have been touched by the Donate Life mission are invited to participate in the Gift of Life Stories project. According to KODA, the Gift of Life Stories project is a collection of personal testimonials that brings awareness year-round to the great need for organ donation and the miracle of transplantation.
Inspirational stories can be seen HERE.
For more information, visit www.donatelifeky.org.
A business owner in Lexington is also working to raise awareness about organ donation. Read more HERE.