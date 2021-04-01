Celebrating the lifesaving generosity of organ, eye and tissue donation

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
2
Source: KODA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Each April, KY Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) partner with Donate Life America (DLA) for National Donate Life Month (NDLM), an observance to focus national attention on the need and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

According to KODA, the month is about raising awareness on the importance of registering your decision to be a donor, honoring deceased and living donors-recognizing the generosity of donors that makes saving lives through transplantation possible.

- Advertisement -

“Organ and tissue donation saves and heals lives 365 days of the year, but it takes someone to make the important decision to register as a donor,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director, KY Circuit Clerks Trust For Life and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “Registering as a donor takes less than a minute and gives hope to the 1,000 people in Kentucky who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”

How to participate in National Donate Life Month 2021

Give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at DonateLifeKY.org or in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app.

To those who have already registered their donation decision, help continue to save lives by sharing the Donate Life message, educating others about the need and how their generosity can help save and heal lives.

Join key celebrations throughout April to support the Donate Life cause online and in your community:

To celebrate NDLM, people across Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia who have been touched by the Donate Life mission are invited to participate in the Gift of Life Stories project. According to KODA, the Gift of Life Stories project is a collection of personal testimonials that brings awareness year-round to the great need for organ donation and the miracle of transplantation.

Inspirational stories can be seen HERE.

For more information, visit www.donatelifeky.org.

A business owner in Lexington is also working to raise awareness about organ donation. Read more HERE.

Previous article38 Special coming to Corbin Arena this summer
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!