“Celebrate Keeneland Your Way” campaign kicks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet starts Friday, April 2 but the track has kicked off “Celebrate Keeneland Your Way” presented by Central Bank.
Keeneland is welcoming back a limited number of fans to the track, while offering multiple ways for people to enjoy the meet remotely. Even if you’re not attending the races in person, fans are encouraged to continue Keeneland traditions.
“There are many ways – big and small – for everyone to celebrate Keeneland and take part in the fanfare and traditions they love,” said Keeneland Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Christa Marrillia. “We encourage fans to make the Spring Meet a part of their lives even when they aren’t going to the races. Everyone has their own Keeneland traditions: getting dressed up, making a favorite cocktail, planning a gathering with friends. We have all the tips and tools for you to celebrate Keeneland your way.”
If you need some ideas, click HERE. Then, share the creative ways you’re celebrating Keeneland by tagging them on social media and using #CelebrateKeeneland.
Races begin at 1:05 P.M. each day. For information on ways to watch, click HERE.
As a reminder, tickets have sold out for weekend races and there is no racing Easter Sunday.

Programs: Click HERE for complimentary Digital Programs Presented by Baird or download them off the Keeneland Race Day app on your phone or tablet. Click HERE for the list of locations that are selling Keeneland programs.

Tickets: Weekday General Admission packages are still available for purchase. Visit tickets.keeneland.com to learn more. Check frequently for availability throughout the race meet.

Tours: Keeneland is offering morning tours to the public throughout the race meet. Visit keeneland.com/tours to purchase.

The Keeneland Shop: The Keeneland Shop is open to non-ticketed guests from 9-5 on Mondays and Tuesdays and Wednesday-Sunday from 9-11 a.m. Ticketed patrons may shop on race days until the final race.

Morning workouts: Visitors may visit Keeneland and enjoy morning workouts daily until 10 A.M.

Featured charity: Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden

