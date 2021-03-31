Freezing temperatures could harm sensitive plants

A few more rain showers this evening will be possible. We have to separate freeze warnings going into effect, one tonight into tomorrow morning and the other Thursday night into Friday morning. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall below freezing. Even colder temperatures are expected Thursday night/Friday morning as we drop to the mid 20s. Bring sensitive plants inside, if you can’t, water them and cover with a cloth to protect them.
TONIGHT – A few showers, lows near 29.
THURSDAY – Mix of clouds and some sun, highs hear 40.