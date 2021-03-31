Freezing temperatures could harm sensitive plants

Chelsea Smith joins ABC 36 as a meteorologist and reporter. Chelsea grew up on the south side of Indianapolis. Her love for weather, especially Midwest weather, started with overcoming her childhood fear of thunderstorms. Chelsea graduated from Ball State University in 2017 where she earned her degree in meteorology. As part of a BSU class she chased storms all across the Great Plains and chased tornadoes in Eastern Colorado. She recently moved from Quincy, IL where she was the weekend meteorologist and reporter for WGEM for three years. She has forecasted and covered pretty much all types of Midwest Weather from thunderstorms and tornado outbreaks, blizzards and ice storms, to droughts and historic floods. When Chelsea is not forecasting, she is most likely spending time with her family and her yorkie! She is so excited for be forecasting for Central and Eastern Kentucky!