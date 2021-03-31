President Biden approves Kentucky’s disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared a major disaster in Kentucky and ordered federal help in areas affected by severe winter storms, landslides and mudslides between February 8-19, 2021, according to FEMA.
The declaration covers the snow and ice storms. The state is making a separate application for damage from flooding at the end of February and into early March.
Federal funding is available to Kentucky and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, landslides, and mudslides in the counties of Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.
Robert J. Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John Brogan as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, according to FEMA.