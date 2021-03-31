Painting project resulting in lane closure in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The E.J Farris Memorial Bridge in Pineville is scheduled to be a one-way lane Monday, April 5, 2021, for painting project, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure will be in effect at 8 a.m. between U.S. 25E to 2nd Street (Tennessee Avenue) and will remain in effect until work is completed. Traffic will be permitted to cross the bridge from U.S. 25E in the northbound direction only.

Southbound traffic will need to use an alternate route.

The work is estimated to be finished Sunday, April 25, 2021. Painting will be continued throughout the week as well as weekends.