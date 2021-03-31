Mother accused of being intoxicated while caring for 4-year old

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was arrested on Tuesday, accused of being intoxicated while caring for her four-year old child, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say while assisting social services on a referral at a home on Cole Road, arrested 31-year old Brittany Vickers, of London shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Investigators say she appeared to be intoxicated. They say she told them she was on Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid dependence.
Deputies say they also found a large number of Neurontin pills on the floor that were within reach of the child.
Vickers was charged with criminal abuse – second-degree; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. In addition, she was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and other violations. She was also charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court, according to deputies.
She was taken to jail in London.
